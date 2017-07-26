FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-RPC Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 上午10点53分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-RPC Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Rpc Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $398.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $411.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RPC Inc - currently have indications of strong customer demand through end of 2017

* RPC - recorded $3.8 million gain on disposition of assets during quarter, primarily due to sale of operating equipment related to oilfield pipe inspection business

* RPC Inc - ‍average U.S. domestic rig count during Q2 of 2017 was 895, an increase of 113.1 percent compared to same period in 2016​

* RPC - "current price of oil forces us to be cautious about large capital commitments until we see an environment conducive to sustained higher activity levels" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below