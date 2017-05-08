版本:
BRIEF-RPM International amended and extended its existing $200 mln accounts receivable securitization facility

May 8 RPM International Inc

* on May 2, 2017, amended and extended its existing $200 million accounts receivable securitization facility

* RPA amendment extends facility termination date of A/R facility to May 8, 2020 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pV5MHy) Further company coverage:
