BRIEF-RPM International Q3 earnings per share $0.09

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 RPM International Inc
* Rpm reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.54 to $1.64
* Q3 sales $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion
* RPM International Inc - impairment and restructuring charges reduced diluted eps by $0.05 per share in quarter
* Full year as-adjusted eps guidance revised to $2.57 to $2.67
* RPM International Inc - in industrial segment, expect mid-single-digit sales growth during Q4
* RPM International Inc -during current quarter, negative trends in restore product line led to loss of market share and downward revision to long-term forecast
* RPM International Inc - $220 million in revenue added via nine acquisitions this fiscal year, have RPM well positioned for solid performance in Q4 and into FY18
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.