2017年 2月 28日

BRIEF-RPM International reports offering of $400 mln of 3.750% notes due 2027

Feb 27 RPM International Inc:

* RPM announces offering of $400 million of 3.750% notes due 2027 and add-on offering of $50 million of 5.250% notes due 2045

* Says expected net proceeds from offering of notes will be approximately $448.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
