21 小时前
BRIEF-RPM reports Q4 earnings per share $0.94
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
2017年7月24日

BRIEF-RPM reports Q4 earnings per share $0.94

July 24 (Reuters) - RPM International Inc:

* RPM reports fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $0.94

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2018 earnings per share $0.83 to $0.85

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.85 to $2.95

* Q4 earnings per share $1.02 excluding items

* Q4 sales $1.49 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.5 billion

* RPM International Inc says expect industrial segment to grow sales in low-to-mid-single-digit range during fiscal 2018

* RPM - during Q4, co prepaid Dec 2017 524(g) trust obligation of $119.1 million, as well as fiscal 2018 U.S. Pension plan contribution of $52.8 million

* "In consumer segment, we are expecting mid-single-digit growth" for fiscal 2018

* RPM International Inc says in specialty segment, expect low-single-digit growth for 2018 driven by fiscal 2017 acquisitions and organic growth

* RPM International Inc - For fiscal year 2018, co expects a return to double-digit earnings growth in 12pct to 15pct range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

