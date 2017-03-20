BRIEF-RPX Corporation names Marty Roberts CEO

March 20 RPX Corporation
* RPX Corporation board of directors names Roberts CEO,
announces new board member
* RPX Corporation - board of directors has named Marty
Roberts chief executive officer and president of company
* RPX Corporation - Roberts had been serving as interim CEO
since February 5, 2017
* RPX Corporation - Shelby Bonnie has been appointed
chairman of board
* RPX Corporation - in assuming role of CEO and president,
Roberts immediately relinquishes his role as company's general
counsel
* RPX Corporation - all appointments are effective as of
March 15, 2017
