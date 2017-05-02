版本:
BRIEF-RR Donnelley reports Q1 sales rose 1.9 percent to $1.68 bln

May 2 RR Donnelley & Sons Co

* RR donnelley reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.71 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales rose 1.9 percent to $1.68 billion

* Sees FY 2017 net sales $6.80 billion to $7.00 billion

* Sees 2017 cash flow from operations $230 million to $280 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.00 to $1.30, versus previous outlook of $0.90 to $1.20

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $6.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
