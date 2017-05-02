版本:
BRIEF-R&R REIT ANNOUNCES $35 MLN PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION

May 2 R&R Real Estate Investment Trust :

* R&R REIT ANNOUNCES US$35.0 MILLION PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION

* R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO FFO AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT OF REIT

* R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ACQUISITION MUST BE APPROVED BY AFFIRMATIVE VOTE OF A MAJORITY OF MINORITY REIT UNITHOLDERS

* R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - INDEPENDENT TRUSTEES OF REIT UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMEND THAT UNITHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION

* R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - TO ACQUIRE NINE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S. FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF US$35.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
