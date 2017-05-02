BRIEF-RSP Permian Q1 earnings per share $0.26

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 RSP Permian Inc
* RSP Permian announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly production increased 84% to 45.2 mboe/d (75% oil, 88% liquids), compared to 1q16
* Operated four horizontal rigs in midland basin during majority of q1 of 2017, adding a fourth rig in january
* Sees 2017 average daily production 53,000 - 57,000 boe/d
* Qtrly total revenues $ 169.9 million versus $55.8 million
* Sees 2017 total development capital expenditures $625 million - $700 million
