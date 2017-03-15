BRIEF-RTI Surgical,Krensavage Partners reach settlement agreement

March 15 Rti Surgical Inc
* rti Surgical, Inc. and Krensavage Partners, LP reach
settlement agreement
* Under settlement agreement, RTI has increased size of
RTI'S board of directors from nine directors to ten directors
* Under settlement agreement, RTI has appointed Mark D.
Stolper, a Krensavage nominee, to board
* Settlement agreement also includes, among other
provisions, certain standstill commitments made by Krensavage
that end on july 1, 2018
* Krensavage has agreed to vote at 2017 annual meeting and
2018 annual meeting all of its shares in favor of nominees
proposed by co
* Investor group led by Krensavage Partners, LP collectively
own approximately 7% of outstanding shares of common stock of
company
* Under settlement agreement, co will nominate Stolper to be
elected to board at RTI'S upcoming annual meeting of
stockholders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: