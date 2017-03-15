BRIEF-RTI Surgical,Krensavage Partners reach settlement agreement

March 15 Rti Surgical Inc

* rti Surgical, Inc. and Krensavage Partners, LP reach settlement agreement

* Under settlement agreement, RTI has increased size of RTI'S board of directors from nine directors to ten directors

* Under settlement agreement, RTI has appointed Mark D. Stolper, a Krensavage nominee, to board

* Settlement agreement also includes, among other provisions, certain standstill commitments made by Krensavage that end on july 1, 2018

* Krensavage has agreed to vote at 2017 annual meeting and 2018 annual meeting all of its shares in favor of nominees proposed by co

* Investor group led by Krensavage Partners, LP collectively own approximately 7% of outstanding shares of common stock of company

* Under settlement agreement, co will nominate Stolper to be elected to board at RTI'S upcoming annual meeting of stockholders