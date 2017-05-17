版本:
BRIEF-RTW Investments LP reports 5 pct passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma

May 17 Arbutus Biopharma Corp

* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage:
