BRIEF-Rubicon Minerals cash and cash equivalents were C$33.5 mln, as at March 31

May 11 Rubicon Minerals Corp:

* Rubicon Minerals files its first quarter 2017 financials and provides an update on its exploration program

* As at March 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents were C$33.5 million

* As of May 11, 2017, cash and cash equivalents were approximately C$31.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
