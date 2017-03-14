版本:
BRIEF-Rubicon Project appoints Michael Barrett as CEO

March 14 Rubicon Project Inc

* Rubicon Project appoints Michael Barrett as CEO

* Says Michael Barrett appointed CEO

* Rubicon Project Inc says Michael Barrett was previously CEO of Millennial Media

* Rubicon Project Inc - Frank Addante will continue with company as founder and chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
