2017年 3月 15日

BRIEF-Rubicon Project Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37

March 14 Rubicon Project Inc

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37

* Rubicon project inc - qtrly revenue was $72.7 million, compared to $94.0 million for q4 of 2015

* Sees q1 gaap revenue $41 - $45 million

* Sees q1 non-gaap net revenue $41 - $44 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $64.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $54.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rubicon project inc sees q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.26 - $0.22 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mpsQZL) Further company coverage:
