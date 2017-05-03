版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Rubicon Project reports Q1 revenue $46 million

May 3 Rubicon Project Inc

* Rubicon Project reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.16

* Q1 loss per share $0.33

* Q1 revenue $46 million versus I/B/E/S view $43.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rubicon Project Inc- Included in net loss for Q1 of 2017 were restructuring and other exits costs of $4.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
