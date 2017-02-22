版本:
BRIEF-Rubicon Project undertakes management restructuring

Feb 22 Rubicon Project Inc -

* Co is undertaking management restructuring in which 7 senior leaders will be leaving co following transition of their duties

* Annualized cash compensation expense for departing executives is approximately $4.1 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2m7hG0c] Further company coverage:
