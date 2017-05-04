版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 20:35 BJT

BRIEF-Rubicon Technology announces reverse stock split

May 4 Rubicon Technology Inc

* Rubicon technology announces reverse stock split

* Rubicon technology - as result of reverse stock split, every 10 pre-split shares of common stock to be converted into 1 share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
