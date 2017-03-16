版本:
2017年 3月 17日

BRIEF-Rubicon Technology names Timothy Brog as CEO

March 16 Rubicon Technology Inc

* Rubicon Technology names Timothy E. Brog as chief executive officer

* Rubicon Technology Inc - Brog replaces Bill Weissman, who has resigned as chief executive officer and president effective March 17, 2017

* Rubicon Technology Inc - Weissman has also resigned as a member of company's board of directors effective March 17, 2017

* Rubicon Technology Inc - Weissman will serve as a consultant to Rubicon Technology under terms to be agreed upon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
