BRIEF-Rubicon Technology says reduced size of board to 5 members

Feb 21 Rubicon Technology Inc:

* Rubicon Technology Inc- board has decided to reduce size of board to five members effective as of upcoming annual meeting date - sec filing

* Rubicon Technology Inc - board has decided to commence a search for a new chief executive officer

* Rubicon Technology Inc - William Weissman, current CEO, is expected to stay with company until a new CEO is hired Source text - bit.ly/2kHGY4B Further company coverage: