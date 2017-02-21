BRIEF-Rubicon Technology says reduced size of board to 5 members

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Rubicon Technology Inc:
* Rubicon Technology Inc- board has decided to reduce size of board to five members effective as of upcoming annual meeting date - sec filing
* Rubicon Technology Inc - board has decided to commence a search for a new chief executive officer
* Rubicon Technology Inc - William Weissman, current CEO, is expected to stay with company until a new CEO is hired Source text - bit.ly/2kHGY4B Further company coverage:
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett