版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-Rubicon Technology says reduced size of board to 5 members

Feb 21 Rubicon Technology Inc:

* Rubicon Technology Inc- board has decided to reduce size of board to five members effective as of upcoming annual meeting date - sec filing

* Rubicon Technology Inc - board has decided to commence a search for a new chief executive officer

* Rubicon Technology Inc - William Weissman, current CEO, is expected to stay with company until a new CEO is hired Source text - bit.ly/2kHGY4B Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐