BRIEF-Rubicon updates on acquisition of US-based Arborgen Inc

BRIEF-Shell's floating liquefied natural gas facility leaves South Korea shipyard
* Shell's prelude floating liquefied natural gas facility left Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in Geoje, South Korea this morning
June 29 Rubicon Ltd
* Rubicon acquires US-based Arborgen Inc
* Purchase price of deal is US$29 million
* Payments outstanding under two deferred tranches are secured by pledge to International Paper & Westrock of all of Rubicon's shares in Arborgen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hertz global holdings - hertz corp took steps to utilize portion of proceeds from issuance of 7.625% senior second priority secured notes due 2022
* Bioverativ inc - on june 28, entered into a credit agreement by and among bioverativ and certain subsidiaries as borrowers - sec filing