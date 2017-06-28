版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-Rubicon updates on acquisition of US-based Arborgen Inc

June 29 Rubicon Ltd

* Rubicon acquires US-based Arborgen Inc

* Purchase price of deal is US$29 million

* Payments outstanding under two deferred tranches are secured by pledge to International Paper & Westrock of all of Rubicon's shares in Arborgen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
