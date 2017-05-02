版本:
BRIEF-Ruby tuesday reports development agreement with Al Bairaq trading import & export

May 2 Ruby Tuesday Inc

* Development agreement with Al Bairaq trading import & export to expand presence; franchise group to open five restaurants in Qatar over next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
