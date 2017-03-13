BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday to explore strategic alternatives

March 14 Ruby Tuesday Inc

* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. To explore strategic alternatives

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - has retained ubs as its financial advisor to assist in process

* Ruby Tuesday Inc says board of directors will consider all strategic alternatives including, but not limited to a potential sale or merger of company

* Ruby Tuesday Inc sees q3 total revenue, including franchise revenue, of approximately $225.7 million

* Ruby Tuesday Inc says preliminary fiscal third quarter same restaurant sales declined approximately 4.0%