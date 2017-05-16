BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital

BRIEF-GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
* GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
May 15 Rue21 Inc -
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 -filed voluntary petition for reorganization under chapter 11 of bankruptcy code in bankruptcy court for western district of pennsylvania
* Rue21 -expects to continue normal business operations in ordinary course throughout this process
* Rue21 -has entered into agreements with certain of lenders to reduce company's debt and provide additional capital in support of its restructuring
* Rue21 inc -reached agreements to obtain up to $125 million abl debtor-in-possession financing from existing abl lenders and up to $50 million new money term loan debtor-in-possession financing
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017
PARIS, June 21 Boeing and Donghai Airlines said on Wednesday the Chinese airline would convert a previous order for 10 737 MAX 8 planes into an order for 10 new 737 MAX 10 jets.