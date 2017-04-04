版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Rupert Resources announces appointment of James Withall as Chief Executive Officer

April 4 Rupert Resources Ltd:

* Rupert resources announces appointment of James Withall as Chief Executive Officer

* Withall will assume Chief Executive Officer role effective April 18, 2017

* Brian Hinchcliffe, current CEO, will move into role of Executive Chairman of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
