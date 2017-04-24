版本:
BRIEF-Rush Enterprises reports Q1 earnings per share $0.36

April 24 Rush Enterprises Inc

* Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 revenue $1.045 billion versus I/B/E/S view $987.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rush Enterprises Inc - net income in Q1 of 2016 was negatively impacted by company taking a non-recurring restructuring charge of $8.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
