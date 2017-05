March 28 Rush Enterprises Inc

* Rush Enterprises Inc - on March 21, Co, certain of its subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Rush Enterprises Inc - credit agreement includes a $20 million letter of credit sublimit - SEC filing

* Rush Enterprises Inc says pursuant to terms of credit agreement, lenders have agreed to make up to $100 million of revolving credit loans to company