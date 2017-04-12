版本:
BRIEF-Russia's Mechel to supply 1 mln T of coking coal to China's Baosteel

April 12 Russian coal and steel producer Mechel says:

* It extended its cooperation agreement with Baosteel Resources which is part of China Baowu Steel, China's largest steelmaker group;

* It will supply Baosteel Resources with up to 960,000 tonnes of premium-grade coking coal between April 2017 and March 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
