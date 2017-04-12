BRIEF-Russia's Mechel to supply 1 mln T of coking coal to China's Baosteel

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Russian coal and steel producer Mechel says:
* It extended its cooperation agreement with Baosteel Resources which is part of China Baowu Steel, China's largest steelmaker group;
* It will supply Baosteel Resources with up to 960,000 tonnes of premium-grade coking coal between April 2017 and March 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)