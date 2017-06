BRIEF-Russia's MTS says Q1 net profit down 14 pct y/y

May 23 Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) says:

* Q1 net income at 12.5 billion roubles ($221.3 million) vs 14.5 bln roubles in Q1 2016;

* Q1 revenues at 104.7 bln roubles, down 1.1 pct year on year;

* Q1 OIBDA at 41.8 bln roubles, up 1.8 pct yr/yr;

* Q1 OIBDA margin at 40.0 pct vs 38.8 pct in Q1 2016;

* Free cash flow at 22.9 bln roubles, up 11.4 pct y/y;

* Full-year 2017 outlook for revenue and adjusted OIBDA growth rate at +2 pct/-2 pct confirmed;

* Rosneft's lawsuit against MTS' parent company Sistema has no impact on MTS' operational activity, strategy or dividend payments. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.4875 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)