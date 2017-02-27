版本:
2017年 2月 27日

BRIEF-Russia's Vimpelcom qtrly revenue reported of $2.35 bln vs $2.30 bln

Feb 27 Vimpelcom Ltd

* Russia's vimpelcom ltd says introducing a new dividend policy effective immediately, with a 2016 dividend of us 23 cents per share, including us 3.5 cents paid in december

* Russia's vimpelcom ltd sees final dividend of us 19.5 cents expected to be paid in April 2017

* Qtrly revenue (reported) $2.35 billion versus $2.30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
