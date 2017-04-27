BRIEF-Russia's Yandex raises 2017 revenue growth forecast

April 27 Russian internet group Yandex
says:
* Raises 2017 revenue growth forecast to 17-20 percent from
16-19 percent;
* Q1 revenues rose 25 percent compared with Q1 2016 to 20.7
billion roubles ($364.2 million);
* Q1 net income at 0.8 billion roubles, down 23 percent
compared with Q1 2016;
* Q1 adjusted net income at 3.7 billion roubles, up 18
percent compared with Q1 2016;
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA at 6.9 billion roubles, up 19 percent
compared with Q1 2016;
* Cash, cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term
investments in debt securities at 61.4 billion roubles as of
March 31, 2017;
* Share of Russian search market, including mobile, averaged
55.4 percent in Q1 2017, unchanged from Q4 2016.
($1 = 56.8385 roubles)
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)