BRIEF-Ruth's Hospitality Group Q4 EPS $0.30

Feb 17 Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc
* Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and
full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 revenue $107.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.5
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of $24 million to $26
million
* Sees FY 2017 food and beverage costs of 29.0 pct to 31.0
pct of restaurant sales
