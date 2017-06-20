版本:
BRIEF-Ryanair buys 10 Boeing 737 max 200 aircrafts for over $1.1 bln

June 20 Ryanair Holdings Plc

* Ryanair buys another 10 Boeing 737 max 200s

* Announced purchase of 10 more Boeing 737 max 200 aircraft, 5 of which will deliver in first half of 2019, with second 5 delivering in first half of 2020

* New order valued at more than $1.1 billion at current list prices

* Order to allow ryanair to grow its traffic to 200m customers P.A. By 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
