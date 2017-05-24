版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance

May 24 Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary

* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance

* says profits have risen since start of Always Getting Better programme from 500 million euros to "something over 1.3 billion euros"

* says already talking to Boeing on aircraft orders for 2023 to 2028

* Speaking to journalists at news conference in Dublin Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐