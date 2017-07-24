FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月24日 / 凌晨5点13分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Ryanair CFO sees fares down by up to 9 pct in Q2

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan, speaking to Reuters:

* sees fares down 'anywhere between 7, 8, maybe as much as 9 percent' in Q2 (to end-Sept)

* says final out-turn will depend on where close-in bookings for the end of August and September go

* says 'very comfortable' with forecast of average fares down 5 percent in six months to end-Sept

* says about 1 percent better booked for coming months compared to same time last year

* says about 45 pct of way through 600 mln euro share buyback; nothing to report over and above that

* hopes to have something on third-party feeder deal by end of year; disappointed IT problems are taking so long

* says "if the Boeing 737 Max 10 comes at the right price, we'll clearly look at it, but right now it's not high on the list' Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

