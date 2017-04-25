版本:
BRIEF-Ryder system Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82 from cont ops

April 25 Ryder System Inc

* Ryder reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.71 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.7 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.90 to $4.20

* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.79 to $0.89

* Ryder system Inc - revised full-year 2017 comparable eps forecast range (non-gaap) of $4.25 to $4.55

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.87 to $0.97

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ryder system - reducing full-year earnings forecast, driven by lowered expectations in transactional businesses, primarily in commercial rental

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
