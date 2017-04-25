BRIEF-Ryder system Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82 from cont ops

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Ryder System Inc
* Ryder reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.71 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.7 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.90 to $4.20
* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.79 to $0.89
* Ryder system Inc - revised full-year 2017 comparable eps forecast range (non-gaap) of $4.25 to $4.55
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.87 to $0.97
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ryder system - reducing full-year earnings forecast, driven by lowered expectations in transactional businesses, primarily in commercial rental
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.