BRIEF-Ryerson Holding reports qtrly earnings per share $0.40

May 3 Ryerson Holding Corp

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.40 ; revenues were $814.5 million for the first quarter of 2017, up 15.9 percent from the year-ago period

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $783.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ryerson Holding Corp- Ryerson anticipates higher average selling prices in the second quarter of 2017

* Ryerson Holding Corp- intends to issue second quarter 2017 guidance in the second half of june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: