BRIEF-Ryerson Q4 loss per share $0.19 excluding items

* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Ryerson Holding Corp
* Ryerson reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.23
* Q4 revenue $682.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $687.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.19 excluding items
* Ryerson holding - intends to issue q1 2017 guidance in early april after lifo and lcm reserve outcomes can be more accurately estimated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: