BRIEF-Ryerson Q4 loss per share $0.19 excluding items

March 13 Ryerson Holding Corp

* Ryerson reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.23

* Q4 revenue $682.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $687.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.19 excluding items

* Ryerson holding - intends to issue q1 2017 guidance in early april after lifo and lcm reserve outcomes can be more accurately estimated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
