BRIEF-Ryerson reports Q1 earnings per share $0.40

May 3 Ryerson Holding Corp

* Ryerson reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $814.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $783.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
