BRIEF-Ryman Hospitality Properties enters into an amendment no. 1 to fifth amended and restated credit agreement

May 24 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

* On May 23, 2017, co entered into an amendment no. 1 to fifth amended and restated credit agreement

* Pursuant to amendment, borrower extended maturity of its $700.0 million revolving credit facility to May 23, 2021

* Amendment also provides for funding of new senior secured term loan facility in original principal amount of $200.0 million