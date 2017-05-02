BRIEF-Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc reports Q1 revenue fell 0.9 pct

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc:
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue fell 0.9 percent to $75 million
* Q1 revenue view $270.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 1.22
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc qtrly ffo per diluted share $ 1.17
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - reaffirming its 2017 guidance provided on February 28, 2017
* Says does not expect to update guidance before next quarter's earnings release
* Ryman Hospitality Properties says believes guidance range issued previously remains an accurate reflection of anticipated full-year performance
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc qtrly total revenue $ 276 million, up 56 percent
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $5.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $270.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.