BRIEF-Ryman Hospitality Q4 FFO per diluted share $1.48

Feb 28 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc:

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc says declares Q1 2017 dividend of $0.80 per share

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - intends to pay $3.20 per share annualized dividend in 2017, a 7 percent increase over full year 2016

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc says issues full year 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue view $315.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly FFO per diluted share $ 1.48

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted share $1.51

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc says anticipate flat to modest year-over-year growth in hospitality revenue in 2017

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc sees full year FFO per diluted share in range $4.94 to $5.34

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - expect both revPAR and total revPAR growth in 2017 in range of 0% - 3%

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc sees 2017 adjusted FFO $264.5 million - $285.5 million