BRIEF-Ryohin Keikaku likely earned group operating profit for year through Feb of 38 bln yen - Nikkei

Feb 28 Nikkei :

* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei

* Ryohin Keikaku likely earned group operating profit for year through Feb of 38 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2m41HPs) Further company coverage: