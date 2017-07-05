FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 小时前
BRIEF-S. Africa's Competition Commission says Dow, Dupont deal approved with conditions
2017年7月5日 / 下午2点21分 / 17 小时前

BRIEF-S. Africa's Competition Commission says Dow, Dupont deal approved with conditions

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Competition Commission South Africa:

* Says Dow, Dupont merger approved with conditions - FB post

* Dow to make available 81 maize hybrids,7 maize inbred lines to 3rd parties for licensing hybrids, inbreds in South Africa

* Dow is required to register Powercore, Enlist biotechnology traits in S.Africa within 2 years of approval of deal

* In relation to insecticides, Dow, Dupont required to divest Dupont's entire insecticide business Source text - (bit.ly/2tQS9fJ) Further company coverage:

