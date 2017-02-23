版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Saba Software to acquire Halogen Software

Feb 23 Saba Software Inc:

* Saba Software announces agreement to acquire Halogen Software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
