BRIEF-Sabby Management LLC reports 7.61 percent passive stake in Onconova Therapeutics

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
May 1 Onconova Therapeutics Inc
* Sabby Management LLC reports 7.61 percent passive stake in Onconova Therapeutics Inc as of April 21 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2oQ05LT Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt