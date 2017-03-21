BRIEF-Sabina Gold & Silver Q4 net loss $2.0 million

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Sabina Gold & Silver Corp
* Sabina Gold & Silver announces financial results for the year ended 2016
* Sabina gold & silver - for three-month period ended Dec 31, 2016, co reported net loss of $2.0 million, favourable by $2.7 million versus same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock