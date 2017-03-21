版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Sabina Gold & Silver Q4 net loss $2.0 million

March 21 Sabina Gold & Silver Corp

* Sabina Gold & Silver announces financial results for the year ended 2016

* Sabina gold & silver - for three-month period ended Dec 31, 2016, co reported net loss of $2.0 million, favourable by $2.7 million versus same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
