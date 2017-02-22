版本:
2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Q4 AFFO earnings per share $0.59

Feb 22 Sabra Health Care REIT Inc:

* Sabra reports fourth quarter 2016 results; updates Genesis sales process

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.62; qtrly normalized FFO per share$0.62; qtrly AFFO earnings per share $0.59; qtrly normalized AFFO earnings per share $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
