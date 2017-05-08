BRIEF-Sabra Health Care reports Q1 FFO per share $0.54

May 8 Sabra Health Care Reit Inc:

* Sabra reports first quarter 2017 results; increases quarterly common dividend by 2.4% to $0.43 per share; provides 2017 outlook; S&P, Fitch and Moody's place Sabra on rating watch positive

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.55

* Quarterly FFO per share $0.54

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.24 to $2.28

* On May 8, 2017, board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY AFFO per share attributable to common stockholders $2.22 - $2.26