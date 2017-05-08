BRIEF-Sabra Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.25

BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
May 8 Sabra Health Care Reit Inc:
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.24 to $2.28
* Sabra reports first quarter 2017 results; increases quarterly common dividend by 2.4% to $0.43 per share; provides 2017 outlook; s&p, fitch and moody's place sabra on rating watch positive
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.25
* Sabra Health Care Reit Inc - on may 8, 2017, board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock
* Sabra Health Care Reit Inc - qtrly FFO per share $0.25
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sabra Health Care Reit Inc - sees FY AFFO attributable to common stockholders $2.22 - $2.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
* Cypress Semiconductor stockholders elect both CypressFirst nominees to Cypress board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 About 10 to 15 people were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the Houston Fire Department said.