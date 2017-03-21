版本:
BRIEF-Sabre CEO Sean Menke's 2016 total compensation $5.5 mln vs $3.8 mln

March 21 Sabre Corp:

* Sabre Corp- CEO Sean Menke's 2016 total compensation $5.5 million versus $3.8 million - sec filing

* Sabre Corp- CFO Richard Simonson's 2016 total compensation $6.6 million versus $3.2 million in 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2nk4WTw) Further company coverage:
