BRIEF-Sabre CEO Sean Menke's 2016 total compensation $5.5 mln vs $3.8 mln

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Sabre Corp:
* Sabre Corp- CEO Sean Menke's 2016 total compensation $5.5 million versus $3.8 million - sec filing
* Sabre Corp- CFO Richard Simonson's 2016 total compensation $6.6 million versus $3.2 million in 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2nk4WTw) Further company coverage:
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing